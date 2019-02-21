A man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed in Portsmouth.

The officer was ‘stabbed in the back’ in Stamshaw Park whilst on patrol at around 12.20pm today.

A police officer was stabbed in the back at Stamshaw Park near Newcomen Road in Portsmouth on February 21 at 12.15pm. Pictured: Stamshaw Park. Picture: Sarah Standing

Police say that investigations are on-going.

The officer has been rushed to hospital but is said to have suffered ‘non-life-threatening’ injuries as a result of the stabbing.

Here's what police have said about it:

Full Hampshire Constabulary statement

Police in Stamshaw. Picture: Sarah Standing

A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘We can confirm that a police officer has been stabbed in the back in Stamshaw Park at around 12.20pm today, whilst on patrol in Newcomen Road.

‘He has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His next of kin have been informed.

‘We do not believe there is any wider risk to the community at this time.

‘A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

‘Investigations are ongoing.

‘Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190063033.’

A South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) spokesman said: ‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, along with a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance, attended a serious incident on Western Terrace around 12:15.

'The incident is now subject to a Hampshire Police investigation so they will be providing further media information in due course.'

The council-run Stamshaw Adventure Playground has been shut until further notice.

People living in the area have posted on social media, with one saying: ‘My road is completely shut off and policeman has told me to stay indoors.’

Another person said: ‘Fair play to the Playground staff for keeping the kids safe.’

