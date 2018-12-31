Have your say

Residents in part of Portsmouth have not had their scheduled bin collections today, the city council has said.

In a post on social media the council said the missed collections, in the Cosham area, were due to ‘incredibly high volumes’ of rubbish and recycling for collection across the city.

Here are the roads affected:

Cheltenham Road (half of road)

Stratton Close (half of road)

Tewkesbury Close

Lydney Close

Dormington Road

Galt Road

Grant Road

Residents in Dorking Crescent have not had their recycling collection.

The council said the roads affected would have their bins collected first on Wednesday January 2.

A statement said: ‘We recommend that residents take their uncollected rubbish back onto their properties tonight and put out again for 7am on Wednesday.

‘Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience this has caused.’