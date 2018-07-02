Portsmouth’s Royal Navy Museum launches history of tattoo exhibition

An art exhibition in Portsmouth has documented the journey of tattoos from being taboo to being widely accepted by society.

‘Tattoo: British Tattoo Art Revealed’ was officially opened on Saturday, at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and it will remain open for more than six months, staying in place until January 6, 2019.

Tattoos have a long tradition with the Royal Navy and the exhibition aims to provide a comprehensive history of British tattooing.

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or on the icon on the main picture