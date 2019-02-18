FESTIVAL bosses behind the city’s largest music event have today revealed exciting plans to make this year’s event the ‘biggest one yet’.

Victorious is set for a bumper opening day when the festival kicks-off on Friday, August 23, after organisers said they would be expanding the site, making it larger than ever before.

Festival-goers will be able to reveal in a bigger area at the stunning music spectacle, which will once again be staged at Southsea Common.

Fresh to the opening day will be the new World Music Village, complete with its own host of specialist acts. The boosted festival site will also have the street food way area, to fill the bellies of hungry revellers.

The revelation comes off the back of Victorious’s second wave of headline announcements last week, which included a number of top indie rock superstars.

Excited Andy Marsh, festival director, said the expansion of the three-day music event was due to the ‘overwhelming positive response’ to this year’s line-up.

He said: ‘We’re really excited about expanding the Friday festival site.

‘Having only added the Friday to Victorious two years ago, we’re over the moon that we’re in this position.

‘We’re thrilled so many people want to be part of this event.

‘This could be the biggest year yet.’

Friday will see huge performances from Two Door Cinema Club, The Specials, Doves, The Zutons, Dodgy and Fleetingwood Mac on the Common Stage alongside a host of eclectic artists in the Beats and Swing Tent and newly-added World Music Village.

This year’s event is expected to pull in more than 100,000 festival-goers from across the globe.

Saturday’s will be headlined by rock-dance sensation Rudimental. Also topping the bill on the second day are indie legends, Bloc Party who have vowed to perform the beloved Silent Alarm album - which propelled them to fame more than a decade ago - in full.

James Bay, The Hives, Lewis Capaldi and Fun Lovin’ Criminals are also among the top acts.

Sunday’s main headline act has yet to be announced. However, acts so far confirmed in the closing day of Victorious include Clean Bandit, The Vaccines, Razorlight and Ziggy Marley, son of legendary reggae singer Bob Marley.

The show takes place from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25. Tickets are available from £30 on the Friday, or from £35 a day for Saturday and Sunday.

For details, see victoriousfestival.co.uk