Portsmouth South MP spends parliamentary break in Israel

THE MP for Portsmouth South is spending his parliamentary recess on a delegation to Israel.

During his trip, Labour MP Stephen Morgan said he has so far travelled to Ramallah in the West Bank to meet with a minister from the Palestinian Authority (PA), visited a hospital providing children from the PA and developing countries with lifesaving heart surgery, paid his respects at Yad Vashem, the international Holocaust memorial, and met with the British Ambassador to be briefed on the embassy’s work in the region.

Mr Morgan said: ‘If we in the international community want to seek peace, this sort of engagement with all sides is an important part of the way forward.’