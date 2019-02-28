Portsmouth teenager through to the semi-final of Channel 4’s ‘Child Genius’

A PORTSMOUTH schoolgirl has made it through to the semi-final of a Channel 4 TV show this evening.

Ishal Mahmud, 13, is competing to be crowned Channel 4’s ‘Child Genius’ after battling through a fierce round of science questions tonight.

The youngsters were tasked with memorising 80 species – including their Latin names – before being quizzed by celebrity brainiac Richard Osman.

Ishal lives in Southsea but goes to school at St Swithun’s in Winchester.

The semi-final of the competition will be broadcast tomorrow evening.