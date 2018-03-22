Portsmouth Water calls for more feedback to its consultation

A WATER company is asking for more responses to its consultation.

Portsmouth Water said it has received more than 1,000 responses to its draft Water Resource Management Plan, in which people were invited to have their say about how to secure water supplies for the next 25 years.

Neville Smith, managing director of Portsmouth Water, said: ‘I’m delighted that so many of our customers have shown an interest and have taken the time to look at our proposals and importantly let us know their views.

‘Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and at the end of the consultation we will analyse all the responses to help us formulate the final plan.’

The plan for meeting future needs includes the proposal to reduce leakage by 15 per cent and install more water meters to help customers save water.

The company is also proposing to build a new reservoir at Havant Thicket.

The consultation runs until May 25.

Have your say online by visiting portsmouthwater.co.uk.