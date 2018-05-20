Portsmouth Water handed nationally-recognised customer service award

Have your say

A WATER company has been awarded for its customer service.

Portsmouth Water has been given the nationally-recognised ServiceMark accreditation from The Institute of Customer Service.

ServiceMark recognises an organisation’s achievement in customer service, and its commitment to upholding those standards.

As part of the accreditation process customers completed an online customer satisfaction survey to share their views on Portsmouth Water’s services.

At the same time Portsmouth Water staff took part in the ServiceMark staff survey.

Clare Younger, customer service manager at Portsmouth Water said: ‘ServiceMark is a national standard that recognises the commitment to and achievement of customer service.

‘We are really proud that this recognises the efforts ‘our people’ are making to put customers at the heart of everything we do.’

The Institute of Customer Service, said in awarding the accreditation: ‘It is apparent that Portsmouth Water has had a ‘customer first approach’ for a considerable time, and this ethos seems embedded in the attitudes and behaviours on the employees from across all functions.

‘There is an inherent pride in working for Portsmouth Water..’

Portsmouth Water’s managing director, Neville Smith, also commented on the award.

He said: ‘The achievement of this accreditation is a positive reflection of how our customers and staff feel about the service we provide.

‘This accreditation is very good news but like everything we have to keep on improving as customer expectations are increasing every day and we have to make sure we are ahead of the game in meeting these expectations.

Once again ‘congratulations to everyone.’