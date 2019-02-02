Have your say

Last night was one of the coldest of the year so far in Hampshire, with snow still falling across the county.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are still in place for parts of the region, and drivers have been warned to take extra care on the roads.

Snow at Southsea earlier this week. Picture: Charley Whitmore

Most of the snow in the Portsmouth area has now melted but temperatures have still plummeted again overnight.

But how cold has it been exactly?

Data from the Met Office’s weather stations can give accurate temperature recordings so we can see how cold it has been.

For those living in Portsmouth or in the surrounding area, the nearest station is Thorney Island on the Hampshire and West Sussex border.

The temperature fell to 1.2C at 5am this morning, but by the time people were waking up at 8am it had fallen to 0.3C.

Once the sun came out the temperature rose to 0.6C by 9am and was measured at 3.2C at midday.

Those living in the north of the county have more snow to contend with, and an amber weather warning was issued yesterday for Basingstoke and Farnborough.

A low of 0.3C was recorded at Odiham, near Basinsgtoke, at 3am this morning.

But by 9am it had fallen to -1.5C and was measured at 0.8C by midday.

For the latest weather forecast go to the Met Office website.