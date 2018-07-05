Pubs see price hike of 50p during England games

A leading pub chain with venues across Portsmouth has been charging customers up to 50p more per drink during England matches.

Stonegate Pubs, which has more than 690 sites nationwide with brands such as Slug and Lettuce, Yates, Popworld, and Walkabout, has reportedly increased prices to cover additional security costs.

A range of drinks, including pints of beer, are affected. Locals in some areas have apparently dubbed the extra costs the ‘Three Lions Tax’

Stonegate Pub company told The News’ sister paper, The i, that only select venues have been putting the policy in place, and said increases range between 10p and 50p.

A spokesperson for Stonegate Pubs said: ‘It is common practice across pubs, bars and entertainment venues to implement event pricing when big events take place to ensure customers have an experience in which they can be served quickly, remain safe and enjoy the occasion.

‘Any increases in cost covers the requirements of additional staff, security, cleaning and those associated with satisfying and complying with varying licensing requirements, including the use of polycarbonate glasses, additional door teams and increased supervision.

‘Therefore proportionate increases ranging from 10p to 50p applies on certain products in certain venues.’

