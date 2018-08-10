Red Arrows display still set to take place tonight off Southsea and Gosport … but plans could change

The Red Arrows display over the Solent should still be going ahead this evening, according to the organisers of Cowes Week.

The Red Arrows are set to fly over the Solent at 7.30pm tonight – despite today’s heavy rain and grey skies.

Red Arrows. Picture: Tony Hicks

But a spokeswoman from Cowes Week says that the display should still be going ahead as planned.

She said: ‘We haven’t heard anything about the display not going ahead, so as far as we’re concerned it will still be happening.

‘It is meant to stay cloudy tonight so we believe it is still taking place.’

The Met Office weather forecast is predicting rain until around 6pm – but this should ease off by the time the display takes place.