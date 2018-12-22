Reduced Portsmouth train services today as workers go on strike

TRAIN services between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo have been reduced as rail workers have gone on strike today.

Two trains will run each hour for the the Portsmouth to London line while many other services will also be affected today including Portsmouth to Basingstoke and Portsmouth to Southampton.

Today’s strike is one of three over the festive period as RMT workers will also stage 24-hour strikes on December 27 and December 31 as a bitter dispute over guards on trains continues.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: ‘Recent figures have shown a shocking surge in violence on our railways across the festive season and it is frankly appalling that South Western Railway are looking for a green light to throw the guard off their trains as and when they see fit in the name of profit.’

In a statement South Western Railway said: ‘By targeting the last Saturday before Christmas when people are trying to travel to be with family and friends the RMT is ensuring the maximum misery is inflicted at what should be a time of relaxation and enjoyment.

‘This action is totally unnecessary. We have guaranteed to roster a guard on every train, and we need more, not fewer guards – 70 more by May 2019 – and we have an opportunity with the introduction of the new suburban trains to operate these trains differently to maximise the customer benefits.

‘The RMT is scaremongering by using crime in its statement. The number of crimes on the SWR network has reduced by nearly 6 per cent since April.’



