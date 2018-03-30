REVEALED: Full line-up for summer music at Southsea Bandstand

Have your say

THE LINE-UP for one of Portsmouth’s biggest summer events has been announced.

The much-loved Live at the Bandstand sees music revellers sprawled out on the common and dancing their weekends away to a whole host of different sounds including jazz, rock, swing and hits from the ’80s and ’90s.

Rachael Hawnt

Live at the Bandstand runs from May 26 until August 12 , offering a sizzling summer of free live music.

Each weekend, a different line-up of bands perform for the public at the iconic bandstand in Southsea.

Well-known local talent including The Day of Rabblement, Emptifish, Bemis and Collapsed Lung are all booked to play.

One of the acts that has seen its audience grow hugely is the Rhythm of the ’90s

For the past few years, the band have been getting the party started by playing the best dance hits from that decade.

In the past, the band’s performances have seen in excess of 10,000 ravers at Southsea seafront.

This year, the band are touring the UK so organisers have picked local celebrity Rachael Hawnt to accompany Choose 90s Great Scott to provide the throwback tunes.

Rachael recently appeared on BBC One’s singing contest All Together Now., making it through to the final rounds.

Organiser Nick Courtney said: ‘We’ve got ska, country, rock music, ’80s, ’90s pop, punk, mod. you name it

‘We’ve catered for all tastes and all age groups.

‘We’re excited to give a new band a chance and to revitalise the show,

‘We wanted Rachael last year but she couldn’t make it so we’re thrilled now.

‘The bandstand is a beautiful, natural arena. But if the weather gets bad, we’ll relocate to South Parade Pier. Equally, The ’90s’ performance may be relocated to Castle Field if we have a lot of people. There isn’t another event in the UK like this. It’s fantastic.’

LINE-UP

Saturday, May 26 Local bands COLOUR OF THE JUNGLE, Jamin, Bella Estelle

Sunday, May 27 World music AFRO TALLAWAH, Kasai Masai, DJs Sahara Rock & Mo Funk

Saturday, June 2 Chart hits & more FM LIVE, Mollie Scott, The UVG

Sunday, June 3 90s and 80s CHOOSE 90s, Great Scott featuring Rachael Hawnt (80s)

Saturday, June 9 Country JEANNINE BARRY, Becky Lawrence, Waif & Stray, Gasoline & Matches

Sunday, June 10 Tributes THE FAB BEATLES, Number 9

Saturday, June 16 Tributes THE WALL OF FLOYD, Barbudo

Sunday, June 17 Ska SKA DOGS, Offbeat Offensive, Levi

Saturday, June 23 Beats & swing THE DAY OF THE RABBLEMENT, Ismael Clark, Prince Brandon

Sunday, June 24 Covers MOJO DOLLAR, The South Coast Collective

Saturday, June 30 Covers MR BIG STUFF, Mixtape Band

Sunday, July 1 Hip-hop / funky beats THE TRIBE, Karl Phillips and The Rejects, Naan Breddaz

Saturday, July 7 Monkeylove Stunt Team EMPTIFISH, Monkeylove Stunt Team

Sunday, July 8 Beats & swing THE PETEBOX, Remedysounds, Wesley Brown

Saturday, July 14 Tributes FOREVER QUEEN, Kate Bush-ka

Sunday, July 15 Beats & swing BACKBEAT SOUNDSYSTEM, The Silhouettes, Tom Mayhem

Saturday, July 21 Beats & swing COLLAPSED LUNG, Omar Baba, Motif

Sunday, July 22 Beats & swing BARE JAMS, Dani Uziel, JustSayYes

Saturday, July 28 Charmed Life Festival BEMIS, Arcade Hearts, Submariner

Sunday, July 29 Big band / swing PORTSMOUTH UNIVERSITY BIG BAND, Amy Baker

Saturday, August 4 60s/mod LAUREN & THE HEATWAVES, The Autumn Stone

Sunday, August 5 Jazz PEDIGREE JAZZ BAND

Saturday, August 11 Pop punk BLINK DAZE, Paramore or Less

Sunday, August 12 Swing, soul & Motown THE JIVE ACES, Brock Landers & the Estelles

Headliners in capitals

To see the artists in action visit book.events/bandstand.