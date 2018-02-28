REVIEW: Son of a Preacher Man at Kings Theatre, Southsea

As a huge supporter of the theatre, I take no pleasure in writing a negative review, but on this occasion, I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself.

Son of a Preacher Man is an awful musical. The curtain went up 25 minutes late and while an apology was broadcast, no explanation was offered. By the interval, I regretted waiting.

The fundamental problem is the script. Three people, unlucky in love, visit The Preacher Man’s record shop only to find – you guessed it – his son, who they enlist to help them with their romantic predicaments.

Gaping plot holes aside, Springfield’s tracks are shoehorned into the shambolic storyline in a cringe-worthy manner.

I’m surprised and disappointed that Debra Stephenson, with her impressive CV, decided to take part. Noted more recently for her comedy work and impersonations, the show – and more specifically, her character Alison – did not cater for her talent.

The best part is the bows during which the cast perform a medley of Dusty’s hits. Here, the choreography impresses and the vocals are rightly showed off, particularly those of Alice Barlow when she sings the title track.

If I’m completely honest, I spent the vast majority of the time Wishing and Hoping it was nearly over.

As the show’s director, Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood, would famously say, it was a disaster darling.

Until Saturday.