Royal Navy: Rarely-seen historic photos show how Portsmouth’s waterfront became the envy of the world
Take a look how our harbours used to look, with a glance back into the past from The News archives.
Our gallery includes pictures from Portsmouth, as well as other nearby harbours including Emsworth.
Possibly a Zeppelin over Portsmouth. Courtesy of Barry Cox.
The aircraft carrier HMS Courageous entering Portsmouth Harbour sometime in 1939 perhaps for the last time.
A gaggle of 33-submarines tied up at HMS Dolphin, Gosport pre-January 1922 as HMS Victory can be seen up harbour.
The MV Brading leaving Portsmouth Harbour for Ryde.
