ROYAL WEDDING: Portsmouth celebrates happy couple’s union

STREET parties across the area have got underway for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding.

At Eastney Evangelical Church, members of the congregation combined their efforts to create a fun-filled wedding party.

Alex and Lilly Eldridge, four, with Ryan Goddard, 10, from Waterlooville at Guildhall Square in Portsmouth to watch the royal wedding. ''Picture: Keith Woodland 180291

Youngsters manned the coconut shy and hula hoops, while the adults brought along an array of food.

Church pastor Chris Thomas said: ‘There has been a lot of excitement about today.

‘We’re delighted that this is taking place and that we’ve been able to put something on for the community.

‘We’ll be praying for them today and in the coming weeks for their marriage.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Janice West, 63 from Milton, said: ‘It has been lovely – the church has put on a really nice day.

‘I’ve come with my husband and my mother today and we have thorough enjoyed ourselves; I’m glad the weather has held too.’

Marianne Phiri, 45 from Eastney, said: ‘I’ve come with my two children today and everyone is having a great time.

‘It’s nice to catch up with everyone here and spend time with people rather than just watching it at home – it’s a real community event.’

People enjoying the royal wedding in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth.'' Picture: Keith Woodland 180291

Over in Guildhall Square, people flocked to watch the wedding on the big screen.

Many had come prepared with their own picnics and garden chairs to watch the wedding.

Janet Horton, 67 from Portsmouth, said: ‘I have really been looking forward to this - I’m a real royalist.

‘I think people like Meghan give the royals much more energy. It’s something that started with Princess Diana and just makes them much more approachable as people.

‘Everyone is here watching the wedding together, which is lovely.’

Helen Potter, 56 from Portsmouth, came along with her partner, Mike Wright.

She said: ‘I love this – it’s something that brings everybody together.

‘It’s a lovely day and everyone is really happy for them both.’

