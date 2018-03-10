Science career day for young girls at school is hailed a success

AN EVENT set-up to encourage young girls to think about taking stem subjects at school has been hailed a success.

Landrover BAR hosted its second Next Generation Roadshow for Girls because females are underrepresented in the world of stem – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Girls control robots from the Faculty of Technology at the University of Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

A total of 160 girls were invited to find out more about stem career paths, in the hopes they will choose to take stem subjects at GCSE level.

Pupils came from schools including Horndean Technology College, Priory School in Southsea and Gomer Junior School in Gosport.

Ellie Moore, a teacher from Priory School, took 16 Year 7 and 8 pupils to the event.

She said: ‘Sometimes in lessons we can be quite focused on what we’re covering in the curriculum and we don’t always have opportunities for pupils to see what taking science can lead you to.

‘I think today has really helped the pupils.’

The young girls took part in hands-on activities, as well as speaking to women in stem careers to get inspiration and advice.

Priory pupil Sky Tilley, 11, said: ‘We made a sail and tested it by air blasting it. We also put magnesium and magnesium ribbon with dried ice to create a flash bang, which was cool.

‘I’ve found today really interesting.’

Beverley Smith, education manager for the 1851 Trust, Landrover BAR’s official charity, told The News why events like this are important.

She said: ‘As an organisation we deliver stem education to girls and boys.

‘Today is the second of our girls’ roadshows and we’ve done it just for girls because they’re an under-represented group in the field of stem.

‘What we’ve done to try and inspire them is set up an investigation zone where they get to do hands-on, exciting activities and bring in female representatives from corporate companies like Airbus, to explain to the girls how they chose their career paths and how they got into their jobs.

‘We also had a growth mind set workshop to help the pupils adopt an “I can” attitude.

‘Today’s been a success and the girls have been really enthusiastic.

‘It’s been great to see everyone from different schools get together.’