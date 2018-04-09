Shaken, not stirred, at cocktail festival

Have your say

From hi-balls to cosmopolitans, white Russians to bloody Marys, there was everything a drink connoisseur could wish for at the city’s first Cocktail Festival.

The people behind tapas and cocktail venue, Sant Yago, in Southsea, put on the hugely successful event at Portsmouth Guildhall at the weekend.

Organisers behind the event ditched all forms of disposable plastic, switching to green, reusable materials.

Plastic cups were replaced with reusable ones; biodegradable straws were introduced and plastic stirrers were ditched for wooden ones.

