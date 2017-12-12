Shoplifter tackled to the ground after taking tops in Portsmouth

HAPLESS shoplifter Christopher Burge was tackled by a police officer after stealing T-shirts.

The 37-year-old, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, scooped up five £30 T-shirts at Burton in Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

But a staff member who spotted him followed him out of the shop calling police. He had scooped up the items from a table.

An officer arrived and ended up ‘taking him to the ground’.

Portsmouth magistrates fined Burge £80 for the September 8 offence with £40 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Burge, who has previously committed 22 offences, admitted breaching a conditional discharge and was fined £20. He had stolen the items as he needed money, the court heard.