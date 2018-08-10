Six new escape rooms are coming to Portsmouth this month

SIX new escape rooms will be setting up shop in an old Portsmouth bank.

Exciting Escapes will be opening up the six new rooms in the former Santander bank in London Road, at the end of this month.

The building has been empty for more than a year, following the bank’s closure.

Participants, working together in a team, are set a task and challenged to solve a series of clues and puzzles to escape from a themed room in just an hour, with the clock constantly ticking.

Three of the rooms will open at the end of the month – a 1960's-themed London cinema, and the two set in an art-deco style grocery store in the 1920's.

Exciting Escapes founder David Gale said: ‘It will be a flagship setting, it’s really beautiful and we have had contractors there for the last two months completely renovating it.

‘The reception area, with an MI6-style board room where teams will be set their challenges, is something we are particularly proud of.

‘The secret agent theme is adopted throughout the building and immerses people in the story from the moment they walk in.’

The escape rooms will create six new jobs when opened, with more expected to be created as time goes on.

Mr Gale said: ‘If I went up to someone on the street and asked them to give me £20 to lock them in a room, they would run in the opposite direction.

‘But if their friend tells them about it and what an amazing time they had, then they will try it out. We rely heavily on word of mouth which is why we need to keep the high standards and ensure our customers have a brilliant time.’