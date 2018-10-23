Solent LEP aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in New York to promote transatlantic trade

SUPPORT for transatlantic trade was pushed as delegates from Maritime UK, including Solent Maritime Sector Lead, Kevin George, were aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth to launch the Maritime Nations Forum with US counterparts.

The visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth, anchored near New York, was part of a Department for International Trade mission to promote transatlantic trade.

The delegation of UK maritime businesses joined others at a reception with the Secretary of State for International Trade, The Rt Hon Liam Fox MP.

Kevin George, Red Funnel Chairman and Solent LEP Maritime Sector Lead said: ‘We’re here in New York celebrating the Solent’s pioneering maritime spirit and to highlight the region’s unrivalled track record in maritime research and innovation.

‘The port of Southampton is the UK’s biggest port, handling $52bn of British manufactured goods each year, while Portsmouth is the centre of a world-class maritime defence cluster that provides 20,000 jobs and contributes more than $2bn a year to the regional economy.

‘And, of course, the city is also the home port of HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s flagship aircraft carrier.’

The delegation’s mission is to explore opportunities to strengthen transatlantic trade and investment with the USA, and the UK maritime sector is the fundamental enabler of Britain’s global trade.