TRAINS across the Portsmouth area will be running at reduced speeds as a weather warning for strong winds comes into force.

South Western Railway has announced that it is imposing blanket 50mph speed restriction from 10am to 9pm on services across our region.

Trains will be running at a reduced speed. Picture: South Western Railway

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth and the surrounding area for today, which is in place from 4am to 9pm, with predictions of 50mph winds.

A spokesman for SWR said: ‘Passengers travelling on South Western Railway on Saturday, March 16 are advised to check their journeys before travelling as a blanket 50mph speed restriction will be imposed across the network from 10am until 9pm owing to the forecasted severe weather.

‘With gusts in excess of 50mph forecast across the region tomorrow, these restrictions will be in place to keep trains running safely.

‘Passengers are advised to check their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk or www.southwesternrailway.com before travelling.’

On its website, the Met Office has said: ‘Strong winds are expected, the strongest of these are likely to affect coastal counties of England and Wales.

‘Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of 60-65 mph.’

What to expect?

Here's what the forecasters are warning that the severe weather could cause:

- Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Delays to public transport are likely, with longer journey times for rail and bus services.

- Difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges the main concern.