Southsea children dress shop owner ‘gutted’ after thieves smash in and steal dresses

‘I AM gutted and it makes me wonder why I should carry on.’

That is how owner of Chantelle Originals Helen McLean felt after being woken up in the early hours of the morning to hear her Southsea shop’s alarm.

The damage caused after thieves broke into Chantelle Originals in Southsea and stole fourteen dresses

She said: ‘I arrived and the police were there and the door was all smashed in and they had stolen dresses. It is really upsetting as those dresses take a long time to make and it will cost a lot to replace them.

‘They will be hard to sell as well as they are so unique so I am gutted and it makes me wonder why I should carry on.'

The theft on Sunday has left her with a large bill.

Chantelle Originals in Elm Grove, Southsea. Picture: Google Maps.

She said: 'It has cost me £210 already to have the glass fixed and then I have had to pay to get the shop alarmed again, not to mention that my insurance is now going to go up massively.

‘I have not been able to bring myself to count up how much the dresses taken add up to but I have had lots of supportive comments on social media which has made it a little easier.’

Helen has owned the shop in Elm Grove for 35 years and has had previous break ins.

She said: ‘I have had people break in to the shop before but that was a while ago and I thought we were past that. It is ridiculous and if the people are caught they won’t even get short sharp sentences to teach them a lesson.

'We need CCTV in this area and more police on patrol to stop these break-ins as I know I am not the only person this has happened to recently.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers are investigating following a burglary at Chantelle's Originals on Elm Grove.

‘The incident was reported just after 5.40am on Sunday February 24.

‘The offender/s broke a shop window to gain entry to the shop. Once inside they stolen fourteen dresses.’

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190066515.