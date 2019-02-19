Southsea restaurant to close its doors after a decade of trade

AN ITALIAN restaurant in the heart of Southsea will soon be shutting up shop for good.

The Italian Bar and Grill in Great Southsea Street will be closing down in the next few weeks, the owner has confirmed.

The Italian Bar and Grill, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Business has apparently slowed for the restaurant, with the owner reaching into his own pockets to keep the restaurant going.

Owner Steve Neilson confirmed the news with a post on social media yesterday.

He said: ‘After 10 great years of fulfilling my dream of running my own restaurant it looks like The Italian Bar and Grill will be closing down in the very near future – possibly as soon as the first week in April.

‘Business has been down over the last year and I have been using my savings to keep the restaurant going; unfortunately I have run out of money and I can no longer afford to pay the bills.

‘I am hoping I have somebody who will soon be taking it off my hands.’

Despite the imminent loss of the restaurant, Mr Neilson is remaining optimistic about the future.

He said: ‘I'm not bitter, I'm just looking forward to whatever life has next in store for me.’