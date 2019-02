A 19-year-old man has been charged by police after an officer was stabbed in a park in Portsmouth.

The officer, 56, was attacked at about 12.20pm on Thursday in Stamshaw Park.

A police officer was stabbed at Stamshaw Park. Picture: Sarah Standing (220219-9931)

Michael Enzanga, aged 19, of no fixed abode has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.

The officer is in hospital in a stable condition.