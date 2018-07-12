Storm Chris could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to parts of Hampshire

Thunderstorms are set to break up the long spell of sweltering hot and dry weather in parts of England including Hampshire.

A yellow weather warning for thunder and heavy rain for parts of the county including Waterlooville and Southampton for between 11am and 8pm tomorrow.

Thunderstorms could bring an end to the recent heatwave

It is only the second thunderstorm warning to be issued since the new alert was introduced last month and it states that heavy showers in some places could bring "around 20mm (0.8in) in an hour", while others will remain dry.

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said those areas which could be heaviest hit include Wales and central southern England.

‘You can get a lot of rain in a short time. You can get flooding issues with people driving on roads facing large puddles,’ he said.

‘It is a be prepared warning so it is not expected to cause problems but people need to be aware of it.’

The warning states: ‘Heavy showers, which will most likely become thundery in places, are expected to develop quite widely across parts of England and Wales later Friday morning and through the afternoon.

‘Some of the showers are likely to become focused into slow-moving bands, particularly over south-west England, with some locations receiving around 20mm in an hour.

‘As is the nature of showers however, many places within the warning area will miss them altogether, and have a dry day.’

Portsmouth appears to be set to escape the heavy rain and thunder tomorrow with cloudy intervals and sunshine currently being forecast for the city on Friday by the Met Office with highs of 22C.

Despite the downpours, which could see some lightning strikes, many people across the country will still be able to enjoy a very warm 27C-28C (80.6F-82.4F) summer day.

Anyone in a thunderstorm area and further east could see the temperature drop to around 20C (68F).