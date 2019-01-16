Swan sitting on Portsmouth roundabout causing delays 

Have your say

A SWAN is causing delays after making its way onto a roundabout.

The animal is loose on Western Road in Hilsea, Portsmouth this morning and is causing disruptiuon, as motorists try to avoid it.

Pictures show the swan wandering around in the middle of the roundabout and even venturing out towards the road.

The images also show that traffic is beginning to queue up as a result of the incident this morning.

The swan is close to the road

