SWR five-day strike to start tomorrow: Everything Portsmouth to London commuters need to know about the industrial action and how it will impacts trains

Have your say

Workers on South Western Railway are set to stage a five day walk out this week threatening chaos of commuters.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) will go on strike from tomorrow (October 23).

South Western Railway

It is the latest industrial action in a bitter battle between the union and South Western Railway over the roles of guards on trains.

The company uses the Portsmouth to London line and has warned that services will be severely reduced over the coming days.

READ MORE: South Western Railway workers to hold nine fresh strikes in the next month – here’s all you need to know

Here’s how it will affected your journey this week:

Which days are the workers striking?

RMT members will be walking out from tomorrow - so Tuesday, October 23 – as well as on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Normal service will resume on Sunday – however more strikes are planned.

The strike will begin at 12.01am tomorrow and last until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Why are they striking?

RMT members will be taking industrial action over a long-running guards' safety dispute.

With the union protesting against plans for guard-less trains.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: ‘Our dispute is about safety, security and access on South Western Railway while the company look to open up a loophole that would allow them to run services driver only at their discretion.’

READ MORE: Mystery person flushes lingerie down toilet and causes huge sewage blockage

How will services be impacted?

South Western Railway will be running reduced services on much of its lines over the coming five days.

With just two trains an hour – one slow and one fast – on the line between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo via Guildford.

The London Waterloo to Haslemere trains will not run, and stopping services will call additionally at Milford and Witley in both directions.

On the Portsmouth to Southampton and Eastleigh line:

Portsmouth to Southampton Central

- Two trains will run between Southampton Central and Portsmouth every three hours.

- Portsmouth to Basingstoke (and London Waterloo)

Trains will run between Portsmouth and Basingstoke only. There will be two trains every three hours.

When are the future strikes?

RMT is planning further industrial action on November 3, 10, 17 and 24 it has been announced – all of which fall on Saturday's – unlike this week's strike which is on weekdays.