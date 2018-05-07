Teenager airlifted to hospital after horse riding accident on Hayling Island beach

A TEENAGER who was riding her horse along the seafront on Hayling Island was airlifted to hospital, after she fell off and injured herself.

The Solent Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public, who reported a 16-year-old girl had fallen off her horse, around the East Winner sandbar on the island.

The incident happened just before 10am this morning, and a spokesperson for the Solent Coastguard said: ‘The woman was injured after falling from her horse while riding on the sands.

‘We requested and sent a number of units in response to the call, the Coastguard Rescue Team from Hayling Island, Portsmouth Lifeboat RNLI, Portsmouth Inshore Lifeboat RNLI, and Coastguard rescue helicopter 175.

‘The casualty was safely extracted from her position to an ambulance waiting nearby, and was then taken to QA Hospital.’

Portsmouth Lifeboat Station said its smaller, inshore lifeboat was tasked to the shallow beach to treat and secure the injured rider, while the Atlantic lifeboat crew were required to assist with securing a helicopter landing zone.