A teenager was grabbed by a man as she ran to catch a bus in Portsmouth.

The 18-year-old was at The Hard bus station at about 9pm on December 8 when the incident happened.

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

He has been described as white, between 40 and 50, about six foot tall and of slim build.

He was also wearing a dark baseball cap and a dark puffa style jacket.

If you have any information call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 44170477801.