Tesco job cuts: This is what Tesco has said about plans to axe 15,000 staff and shut fish, meat and deli counters 

TESCO has made a statement amid reports the company is looking to axe 15,000 jobs – and shut its fish, meat and deli counters.

The supermarket chain employs thousands of people across its 732 stores, including hundreds in the Portsmouth area.

However, The Mail on Sunday has claimed the company is looking to make sweeping cuts as it battles to save £1.5bn in costs by 2020.

The News has approached the retailer for comment about the claims in The Mail on Sunday.

A spokesman was unable to confirm how many – if any – jobs were in the firing line in stores across the Portsmouth area.

But he said: ‘We’re always looking at ways to run our business more simply and efficiently.

‘Whenever we make changes in our business, colleagues are always the first to know.’