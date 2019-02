The Food Standards Agency rates companies that work with food on a 0 to 5 system. With the zero rating meaning urgent improvement is required. When environmental health officers inspect businesses they look at three criteria – hygiene, structure and confidence in management. The ratings were accurate according to the FSA website as of February 26, 2019. The News attempted to contact all six of the businesses for comment ahead of publication. Here are the six with ratings of zero:

1. Feed Cafe Feed Cafe, No 7 Railway Arches, The Hard, Portsmouth, PO1 3EA was rated 0 out of 5 for its food hygiene by FSA - it was last inspected on November 27, 2018

2. Hong Kong Tea Bar Hong Kong Tea Bar, 20-22 Lake Road, Portsmouth, PO1 4HA, was rated 0 out of 5 for its food hygiene by FSA - it was last inspected on August 8, 2018

3. Rising Sun Rising Sun , 51 Kingston Road, PO2 7DP, was rated 0 out of 5 for its food hygiene by FSA - it was last inspected on October 17, 2018

4. W L Webb W L Webb, 87 Mayfield Road, Portsmouth, PO2 0RA, was rated 0 out of 5 for its food hygiene by FSA - it was last inspected on November 2, 2017

