Taste buds were tantalised by over 100 different gins from around the world. Read our full story here.

Pictured is: The "Famalans" from the Isle of Wight. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-86) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Pictured is: Katrina Stamp, Ginny White and Karen McArthur. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-73) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Pictured is: Becci Wiltshire, Ollie Birden, Juliette Dean. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-93) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Ladies about to enjoy their gins. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-54) JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more