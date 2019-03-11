Some of the bar staff before the public arrived. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-6)

The Great British Gin Festival comes to Portsmouth – picture gallery

The UK's biggest Gin Festival Tour came to the Pyramids Centre in Portsmouth over the weekend.

Taste buds were tantalised by over 100 different gins from around the world. Read our full story here.

Pictured is: The "Famalans" from the Isle of Wight. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-86)
Pictured is: The "Famalans" from the Isle of Wight. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-86)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured is: Katrina Stamp, Ginny White and Karen McArthur. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-73)
Pictured is: Katrina Stamp, Ginny White and Karen McArthur. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-73)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pictured is: Becci Wiltshire, Ollie Birden, Juliette Dean. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-93)
Pictured is: Becci Wiltshire, Ollie Birden, Juliette Dean. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-93)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Ladies about to enjoy their gins. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-54)
Ladies about to enjoy their gins. Picture: Keith Woodland (090319-54)
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4