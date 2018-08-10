The Red Arrows will be carrying out a display today over three Cunard cruise ships.

You will be able to catch a glimpse of the famous aircraft from Southsea, Stokes Bay and Lee-on-the-Solent at 7.30pm today.

The Red Arrows at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last month'Picture: Sarah Standing (180553-2688)

The Red Arrows are doing the display as part of Cowes Week, which is one of the world’s longest-running regular regattas, and is held off the Isle of Wight.

They are also appearing because Cunard’s ‘Three Queens’ – the Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria – will depart Southampton simultaneously and will be in formation in the Solent.

Southsea, Stokes Bay and Lee-on-the-Solent have been recommended as the best spots to see the aircraft, as well as East and West Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Red Arrows will be visible from Portsmouth tomorrow. Picture: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

