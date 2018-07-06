These are the possible sentences you could face if caught drink-driving

More drink-drivers in Portsmouth have been hit with bans this week as Hampshire police ramp up their summer crackdown on motorists under the influence.

Hampshire Police’s It’s Not Worth It campaign started on June 4 and will last until July 14 – the day before the football World Cup Final.

But if you are caught drink-driving, what sentence could you expect to face?

Those found guilty of driving under the influence could face imprisonment, a ban from driving or a fine.

The penalty you are given will depend on the magistrates who hear the case, and the details of your offence.

Drivers caught can also reduce a ban, that is at least 12 months, by taking a drink-drive rehabilitation course if it is offered by the court.

The drink-drive limit in England is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit or unfit through drink

You could be imprisoned for up to three months, get a fine of up to £2,500 and/or be given a driving ban.

Driving or attempting to drive while above the legal limit or unfit through drink

You could be imprisoned for up to six months, get an unlimited fine and/or be given a driving ban of at least one year (three years if convicted twice in 10 years).

Refusing to provide a specimen of breath, blood or urine for analysis

You could be imprisoned for up to six months, get an unlimited fine and/or be given a driving ban of at least one year.

Causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink

You could be imprisoned for up to 14 years, get an unlimited fine, have to complete an extended driving test before your licence is returned and/or be given a driving ban of at least two years.