This is how budget cuts will impact your children’s schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville, Havant and Hayling Island 

Changes to the way schools are funded will leave them ‘worse off’, unions have claimed.

The government’ is moving towards the new funding formula and the process is due to be completed in 2020.

According to figures released from joint research carried out by teaching unions, it is claimed that 50 out of the 56 schools in the Portsmouth area will be financially worse off in 2020 compare to 2015.

National Education Union vice-president Amanda Martin, who is a teacher in Portsmouth, said: ‘The National Funding Formula is going to be catastrophic for schools and education in this city.’

Simon Graham, headteacher at St Edmund’s Catholic School is concerned about the situation.

Read More: School heads speak out on the real implications of cuts to budgets

He said: ‘You can’t make the funding formula work universally.

‘For some it is never going to be fair. Funding is a real issue though as the cost of everything is rising yet some funding isn’t.’

Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for education, Councillor Suzy Horton, believes the chronic lack of funding cannot continue.

‘The government needs to be investing more money in education,’ Cllr Horton explained.

‘The local authority does a good job in managing ever-decreasing and meagre resources. The money is there, it is just being spent in other areas.’

Here is how secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Waterlooville, Havant and Hayling Island will be affected by budget cuts:

Portsmouth

Secondary school: School loss: Per pupil loss:

Admiral Lord Nelson No loss No loss

Ark Charter Academy -£354,338 -£608

Portsmouth Academy No loss No loss

King Richard School -£115,191 -£179

Mayfield School -£371,506 -£296

Miltoncross Academy -£52,834 -£59

Priory Secondary School -£117,920 -£99

Springfield School No loss No loss

St Edmund’s Catholic School -£198,267 -£224

Fareham

Secondary school: School loss: Per pupil loss:

Crofton School -£50,270 -£46

Fareham Academy -£181,982 -£263

Henry Cort Community College -£13,708 -£143

Cams Hill School No loss No loss

Gosport

Secondary school: School loss: Per pupil loss:

Bay House School -£305,726 -£175

Bridgemary School -£214,903 -£428

Brune Park Community School -£331,242 -£242

Waterlooville

Secondary school: School loss: Per pupil loss:

Oaklands Catholic School -£244,069 -£215

Crookhorn College -£157,027 -£206

Cowplain School -£183.239 -£223

Havant

Secondary school: School loss: Per pupil loss:

Warblington School -£265,561 -£400

Park Community School -£295,952 -£335

Havant Academy -£187,186 -£560

Hayling Island

Secondary school: School loss: Per pupil loss:

Hayling College -£135,932 -£255