This is when the sunshine will return to Portsmouth area

The weather has taken a turn for the cooler and wetter in the Portsmouth area over recent days.

Following weeks and weeks of wall to wall sunshine and a record breaking heatwave, the conditions have been mixed so far this week.

Rain, rain go away

Rain hit the city and the surrounding area on Monday and residents woke to more wet weather this morning.

So will the sunshine ever return? Or is it back to normal, traditional, soggy British weather? Well it is looking like it will continue to rain for next couple of days, before chance of sunny weather on Sunday.

Here is what the Met Office forecast says:

Portsmouth

Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C

Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C

Saturday – cloudy – 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – 21C

Monday – cloudy – 20C

Tuesday – cloudy – 21C

Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C

Gosport

Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C

Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C

Saturday – cloudy – 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – 22C

Monday – cloudy – 20C

Tuesday – cloudy – 22C

Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C

Havant

Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C

Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C

Saturday – cloudy – 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – 22C

Monday – heavy rain showers – 20C

Tuesday – cloudy – 22C

Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C

Fareham

Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C

Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C

Saturday – cloudy – 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – 22C

Monday – cloudy – 20C

Tuesday – cloudy – 22C

Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C

Waterlooville

Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C

Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C

Saturday – cloudy – 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – 22C

Monday – heavy rain showers – 20C

Tuesday – cloudy – 22C

Wednesday – sunny intervals – 22C

Hayling Island

Thursday – light rain – highs of 19C

Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C

Saturday – cloudy – 20C

Sunday – sunny intervals – 21C

Monday – cloudy – 20C

Tuesday – cloudy – 21C

Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C