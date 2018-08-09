This is when the sunshine will return to Portsmouth area

The weather has taken a turn for the cooler and wetter in the Portsmouth area over recent days.
Following weeks and weeks of wall to wall sunshine and a record breaking heatwave, the conditions have been mixed so far this week.
Rain hit the city and the surrounding area on Monday and residents woke to more wet weather this morning.
So will the sunshine ever return? Or is it back to normal, traditional, soggy British weather? Well it is looking like it will continue to rain for next couple of days, before chance of sunny weather on Sunday.
Here is what the Met Office forecast says:
Portsmouth
Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C
Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C
Saturday – cloudy – 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – 21C
Monday – cloudy – 20C
Tuesday – cloudy – 21C
Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C
Gosport
Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C
Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C
Saturday – cloudy – 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – 22C
Monday – cloudy – 20C
Tuesday – cloudy – 22C
Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C
Havant
Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C
Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C
Saturday – cloudy – 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – 22C
Monday – heavy rain showers – 20C
Tuesday – cloudy – 22C
Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C
Fareham
Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C
Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C
Saturday – cloudy – 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – 22C
Monday – cloudy – 20C
Tuesday – cloudy – 22C
Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C
Waterlooville
Thursday – light rain – highs of 20C
Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C
Saturday – cloudy – 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – 22C
Monday – heavy rain showers – 20C
Tuesday – cloudy – 22C
Wednesday – sunny intervals – 22C
Hayling Island
Thursday – light rain – highs of 19C
Friday – light rain showers – highs of 20C
Saturday – cloudy – 20C
Sunday – sunny intervals – 21C
Monday – cloudy – 20C
Tuesday – cloudy – 21C
Wednesday – sunny intervals – 21C