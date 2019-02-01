This Portsmouth pub is doing something incredible for rough sleepers in the cold weather

LANDLORDS of a popular pub in Portsmouth have shown kindness to open their doors to the city’s rough sleepers during the harsh cold weather.

Colin and Jayne Nash from The Milton Arms in Milton Road, will be giving out tea, coffee, hot food and new clothes to homeless people every day for the next two weeks.

They will be using The Old Barn, which is next door to the pub, as their base of operations for the rough sleepers.

People stuck out on the streets can come in from 10am to 6pm (or 10am to 4pm today) to collect a change of clothes and some hot grub.

Colin said: ‘It is so cold at the moment that you simply can’t leave them to fend for themselves outside.

‘We’ve been thinking about doing this for a while, and as soon as the snow started to fall we got everything prepared for them.

‘Rough sleepers can come in and gave a coffee, a change of clothes and some hot food – there’s also hats, scarves and so on that they can take.’

The pub did a similar act of kindness last year, when rough sleepers were able to stay for the night.

While that isn’t possible for the pub this time around, Colin and Jayne were ‘determined’ to do their bit to help.

Colin explained: ‘You see these people out on the streets every day, and so the more we can do to help, the better.

‘You wouldn’t want to be in that position yourself, so it’s only right that we give them that support.

‘If anyone wants to help out they can message The Milton Arms on Facebook, or simply pop in for a couple of hours.

‘Also if anyone has any sleeping bags to donate, or flasks that we can fill with hot stew to send them away with, that would be hugely appreciated.’