Unused council plot left to grow for years is ‘an eyesore’ for residents

AN OVERGROWN plot of land that has been left for years as ‘an eyesore’ is finally being dealt with by the council.

The land a former residential home used to sit on in Karen Avenue, Drayton, has been so overgrown, neighbours have not been able to walk down the sides of their gardens.

Picture: Sarah Standing (180538-8246)

Tina Sanger and her husband said after Portsmouth City Council failed to answer their calls to properly maintain the plot, they bought a hedge trimmer of their own to deal with the problem – but it wasn’t enough.

The site has been out-of-use since 2008 and is earmarked for 15 houses.

Tina, 68, said: ‘Since the home was pulled down the land has been left to grow naturally.

‘We’ve complained to the council before and workers have cut bits back, but it doesn’t address the problem because it grows back.

The overgrown plot

‘The council ignored me when I asked for a proper solution, I pay my taxes so I think that’s disgusting.

‘Not only have we not been able to walk down the side of our garden, it affects how my grandaughters are able to play out there.

‘The brambles started to wind around their play equipment.

‘I’ve lost all interest in gardening because it looks so terrible. It’s a total eyesore.’

The overgrown plot

Tina, who has lived at her home for 32 years, wanted the council to build a brick wall to protect her garden.

The building on the site, Highgrove Lodge, was closed as a residential home in 2005 and used as an older person’s day centre until 2008.

After being contacted by The News the authority sent workers out to visit the site, and have started clearing it.

A spokesman for Portsmouth City Council said: ‘The plan is for the council to build 15 houses on the site, if the financial position allows and planning permission is given.

‘We’re sorry if overhanging plants have caused a problem. This week we have been cutting the growth around the edge of the site that has been causing difficulties.

‘We’ll come back in September to clear the whole site, once bird nesting season is over.’

Tina, who wasn’t aware of the 15-homes plan, said she is happy the council have acted, but that ‘it shouldn’t have taken this long’.