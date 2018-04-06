Volunteers wanted to maintain poppy sculpture at Fort Nelson

VOLUNTEERS who will help to care for ceramic poppy sculpture, Wave, are wanted at Royal Armouries Fort Nelson.

The sculpture will be presented at as part of the final year of 14-18 NOW’s UK-wide tour of the poppies.

14-18 NOW is the UK’s arts programme for the First World War centenary, and gives people across the UK the chance to experience the impact of the ceramic poppy sculptures in a range of places of particular First World War resonance.

Caroline Oswald, poppies volunteer coordinator, said: ‘This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to support the presentation of Wave before it becomes part of the permanent collections at Imperial War Museums.

‘We hope to build a team of friendly, outgoing volunteers to deliver excellent visitor experience to those coming to see this powerful sculpture.

‘The poppies have captured the public imagination on a national and international scale, and the presentation at Fort Nelson offers volunteers a once in a lifetime chance to be part of this project in a place of special resonance with the First World War.’

The installation was originally at HM Tower of London from August–November 2014, where 888,246 poppies were displayed – one for every British or Colonial life lost at the front during the First World War.

Together, the sculptures Wave and Weeping Window are made of more than 11,000 poppies.

From April 13 to June 24, Fort Nelson will present Wave, by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper.

Full training and support will be offered for all of the volunteer roles.

They will form a key part of the on-site team, with roles primarily based outdoors and welcoming visitors.

Whether members of the public can offer a regular half or full day each week, or only commit a small window of time, Royal Armouries will aim to cater for all availabilities.

Call 01329 848516 or e-mail volunteering@armouries.org.uk to find out more about volunteering.