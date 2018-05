Have your say

With a few days to go until this year’s Mutiny Festival, the venue is taking shape on Cosham’s King George V playing fields.

Thousands of music fans are expected to attend Mutiny Festival over the weekend, and ahead of the event video editor Habibur Rahman went down to the site to have a look at how work is progressing.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Picture: Habibur Rahman