WEATHER: Temperatures to reach 23C in Portsmouth tomorrow as sun returns

We’ve already had the hottest May Bank Holiday on record this month, sand it looks like the recent sunny weather is set to continue.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures of up to 23C on the south coast tomorrow.

It is good news for sunbathers who will be able to make the most of the warm weather, but hay fever sufferers have been warned of high pollen levels over the next couple of days.

READ MORE: Temperatures to reach 23C in Portsmouth tomorrow as sun returns

READ MORE: 28 pictures that show just how beautiful Portsmouth is in the sun

The latest forecast suggests temperatures will reach 23C by about 4pm tomorrow, but will remain above 20C for most of the afternoon and evening.

Picture: Duncan Shephard

The next few days will remain warm - up to 17C - but there is likely to be more cloud in the sky.

Across the UK it will be a cooler day on Wednesday, but again largely dry with sunny spells.

There will be a cool northerly breeze across many areas with temperatures dropping significantly compared to Tuesday.

Thursday will be dry for the vast majority, with spells of sunshine and generally gentle winds.