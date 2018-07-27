Why University of Portsmouth students are some of the happiest in the UK

STUDENTS at the University of Portsmouth are among the most satisfied in the UK with their university experience, according to a new report.

Published today, the National Student Survey showed that Portsmouth is in the top 20 for student satisfaction – ranking 19th out of 150 universities.

This also put the university second for student satisfaction in the south east region.

University of Portsmouth vice-chancellor, Professor Graham Galbraith said: ’We want the very best for our students and I am delighted that our students have an amazing experience here in Portsmouth.

‘Students come first at the university and are central to everything we do.

‘We deliver a world-class education, enriched by work placements, innovative technology and an excellent support infrastructure, to prepare our students for their future careers.’

President of the University of Portsmouth Students’ Union Violet Karapaseva said: ‘I am incredibly proud of the university's high student satisfaction rating this year.

‘It is a reflection of the university's dedication to excellent teaching and enhancing the student experience.

‘We will continue to collaborate with the university to ensure high standards for our students.’