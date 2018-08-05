Why virtual reality ‘could be the future’ for Portsmouth entertainment

VIRTUAL reality could well be the future of group entertainment in Portsmouth, after a VR company popped up in Gunwharf Quays this weekend.

Centre VR has set up a pop-up virtual reality gaming experience at the shopping outlet, which can be found on the second floor next to All Bar One.

From left, (back) Luke Bristow, Amy McKechnie, (front) Alex Dunnett and Manager Charlie Plaskitt. Picture: Vernon Nash

Visitors can try their hand at more than 140 games and go head-to-head in popular games such as Beat Saber, Project Cars Two and Tower Tag.

Centre VR manager Charlie Plaskitt explained why VR could be the way forward in the world of entertainment.

He said: ‘VR has massively exploded in the past couple of years – and that experience of immersing yourself in a totally different universe is second to none.

‘It’s more of a social gathering, like playing laser tag or going go-karting, than sitting at home playing split-screen games; it’s something everyone can get involved in and is much cheaper than a lot of group activities like that.

Alex Dunnett from Southsea takes part in Tower Tag. Picture: Vernon Nash

This is the first time we have done anything like this before, so we hope to see people coming in and enjoying playing with VR together – that’s what it’s all about.

The VR gaming area will be here in Portsmouth until August 31.