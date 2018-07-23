Will the heatwave continue in Portsmouth this week? 

Have your say

The warm weather is showing no signs of easing in Portsmouth over the coming days.

The Met Office is currently forecasting that the heatwave will continue across our area this week.

With a mixture of wall to wall sunshine and days with cloudy intervals.

Temperatures will continue to hover around the low to mid 20s, meaning the warm weather will continue for yet another week.

Here is the day by day forecast:

Portsmouth

Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C

Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 22C

Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 22C

Gosport

Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C

Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 22C

Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 22C

Havant

Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 25C

Friday – Light shower day – highs of 25C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 23C

Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 22C

Fareham

Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 26C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 23C

Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 23C

Waterlooville

Monday – Sunny day – highs of 27C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 26C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 26C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 26C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 23C

Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 23C

Hayling Island

Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C

Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C

Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C

Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 22C

Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 22C