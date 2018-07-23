Will the heatwave continue in Portsmouth this week? 

The warm weather is showing no signs of easing in Portsmouth over the coming days.
The Met Office is currently forecasting that the heatwave will continue across our area this week.
With a mixture of wall to wall sunshine and days with cloudy intervals.
Read More: Why free childcare means our nurseries are ‘losing thousands’
Temperatures will continue to hover around the low to mid 20s, meaning the warm weather will continue for yet another week.
Here is the day by day forecast:
Portsmouth
Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C
Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 22C
Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 22C
Gosport
Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C
Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 22C
Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 22C
Read More: Leigh Park school celebrates 50 years – and star pupil Ben hasn’t missed a day in seven years
Havant
Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 25C
Friday – Light shower day – highs of 25C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 23C
Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 22C
Fareham
Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 26C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 23C
Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 23C
Waterlooville
Monday – Sunny day – highs of 27C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 26C
Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 26C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 26C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 23C
Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 23C
Hayling Island
Monday – Sunny day – highs of 26C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Wednesday – Sunny intervals – highs of 25C
Thursday – Sunny day – highs of 24C
Friday – Sunny intervals – highs of 24C
Saturday – Sunny intervals – highs of 22C
Sunday – Sunny day – highs of 22C