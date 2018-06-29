Yankee Candle to open store in Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays

Yankee Candle is set to open a store at Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays later this year.

The popular scented candle retailer, and Christmas gift staple, will be opening its first stand alone store in the city at the outlet centre in August.

The News asked our readers which brands they would most like to see open a shop in Gunwharf Quays earlier this month and Yankee Candle was one of the most popular suggestions and now the wish has come true.

Famous for its jar candles, the new store will offer shoppers a stunning range at affordable prices. From the fresh fragrance of Clean Cotton, to the current scent causing a storm; Passion Fruit Martini, there is a perfect candle for everyone - and shoppers will never have to worry about finding last minute Christmas presents again.

Colin Wilding, General Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are always keen to receive feedback from our loyal customers and we are delighted to be welcoming Yankee Candle to the centre soon, following on the back of a recent survey where customers named this brand as one of their favourites.

‘We work hard to create a centre that delivers the best possible shopping experience and it’s exciting to be welcoming a much-loved new brand to the centre, inspired by our customers’ requests. Opening in the summer, we are confident Yankee Candle will become a favourite gifting destination, with a huge selection of beautiful products at outlet prices.’

Signs have already gone up advertising the Yankee Candle store in Gunwharf Quays as well as saying that the retailer is recruiting now.

The next major addition to the Gunwharf Quays, before Yankee Candle of course, is the burger restaurant Five Guys which will be opening its doors in July.

Yankee Candle joins a list of favourite name brands which have recently returned to the centre, including Whittard of Chelsea and Chapelle Jewellery. Whittard of Chelsea opened to excited customers last month with customers enjoying the tea bar with drinks to go, and outdoor seating area.