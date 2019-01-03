Christmas may be over but in order to cheer up the nation and avoid the January blues, pubs across the country are giving away up to 45,000 free drinks this month.

Whether you fancy a pint, a gin and tonic, or if you're doing Dry January, a non-alcoholic beer or soft drink, you can take up the offer from Ei Publican Partnerships.

Pub-goers can pick from drinks including Coors Light, Carling, Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime low alcohol cider, J2O, Strongbow, Bulmers, John Smiths, Amstel, Heineken 0.0, Guinness and Gordon's gin.

The offer to claim your free drink is open until January 20 and you must download a voucher to your phone from www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk before showing it at your nearest participating watering hole.

Pubs in the Portsmouth area are included in the offer, including these ones in the city:

Italian Bar and Grill, Southsea Street

Barleymow, Castle Road

Phoenix Southsea, Duncan Road

Milton Arms, Milton Road

Chester’s Portsmouth, Anchorage Road

The pub company is giving people an excuse to visit our local in the New Year as part of its ‘Cheer Up January' campaign.

Managing director at Ei Publican Partnerships, Nick Light said: ‘We're wishing everyone a Happy New Year and encouraging people to be social in January.

‘The pub is the original social network, where you can catch up with friends and be a part of a local community and just because Christmas is over doesn't mean you can't go out and enjoy yourself.

‘We recognise that many people are saving money in the New Year having indulged at Christmas so we're making it easier by giving the nation a free drink.’

The offer is available at approximately 1,000 pubs across the UK, thanks to Ei Publican Partnerships, the UK's largest leased and tenanted pub business.