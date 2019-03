Have your say

A CARE home is asking the people of Horndean to join them for a chat, coffee and cake to raise funds for the Dementia UK next week.

The plea from Care UK home Pear Tree Court comes as the charity celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Time for a Cuppa initiative.

Since it was founded it has helped fund 30 nurses who provide specialist care and support for 6,000 people living with dementia and their families.

The event on Tuesday, March 5 will run from 10.30am until 1pm.