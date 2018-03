Have your say

THE Friends of Park Wood are inviting locals to an Easter egg hunt.

The event is ticketed and will take place on April 1 at Park Wood, London Road, Waterlooville.

It will take place from 11am-12.30pm.

Tickets are £1 and are available from Claire’s Salon on Highfield Avenue.

Parking will be available in Wallis Road, Queens Road and Highfield Avenue.

Call (023) 9226 9052 to reserve tickets.

People are asked to take their wellies.