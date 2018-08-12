Head shaves and activities raise £1,600 for charity at Waterlooville event

COMMUNITY spirit was out in full force as those determined to make a difference to a charity raised lots of cash and braved head shaves at an event for everyone.

About 150 people from two groups in Waterlooville and Cowplain took part Slimming World’s nation-wide ‘Walk all over Cancer’ event.

Claire Garrett, left and Caroline Newman, right had their heads shaved for charity at the event

They brought their friends and family members along to take part in an altogether 5k lap of Jubilee Park, in Waterlooville, and organisers have said recognition should be given for ‘a fabulous community event’.

Lea Wood, a Slimming World consultant for the Waterlooville group, praised the two women who raised £800 between them to have their hair shaved off.

Lea, 44, said: ‘People were able to walk as little or as much as they liked on the day.

‘Two of our fabulous ladies, Claire Garrett and Caroline Newman, were amazing because they had all of their hair shaved off for charity.

Slimming World members from Waterlooville and Cowplain attended, along with friends and family

‘Claire had already planned to do it, she was well up for it, without hesitation, and Caroline found out about it the day before and said, “yeah, go on then”.

‘Caroline was a little nervous while Claire smiled the whole way through – I’m so proud of both of them.

‘It was lovely to see the whole community getting involved on the day.

‘People did ‘Body Magic’ which is an activity rather than exercise, about getting people off their feet and moving about.’

Lea Wood, organiser, praises Claire for having her head shaved

The event is held annually, usually at the Hampshire Rose pub on London Road, where people would walk from up to Portsdown Hill.

This year organisers wanted to make the event more inclusive, meaning those who had difficulty walking up the hill would be able to take part on the surface at Jubilee Park.

Donations have totalled £1,650 – the highest the event has ever raised, which Lea said she is extremely happy with.

Claire, 44, said: ‘I had my head shaved because I'm too scared to do an abseil or sky dive but this I can do, knowing it will raise awareness and support for people suffering from cancer.

‘My hair will grow back soon enough and maybe by doing this I can help end cancer sooner.

‘Lea's Slimming World group has been terrific supporting me and raising so much makes it so worthwhile!’